Stevens Point Police warn of ‘child ID kit’ scam

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department is warning area businesses about a possible scam.

A business reported receiving a call from a person claiming to be from the police department and asking for money for child ID kits. The person said the donation would be used to purchase kits to help if an Amber Alert was issued. The male caller said the kits would be distributed at school.

The phone number the man called from was 715-252-1978.

Stevens Point Police said people should not donate as this is a scam.

