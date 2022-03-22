Packers sign DT Jarran Reed

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers are signing defensive tackle Jarran Reed, with the defensive tackle confirming himself via Twitter.

Let’s gooooo #GoPackGo so thankful for the opportunity to continue my career in Greenbay — jarran reed (@jarranreed) March 22, 2022

Reed played for the Kansas City Chiefs last season, totaling 2.5 sacks with 40 tackles over 17 games. Before Kansas City, Reed played five seasons for the Seattle Seahawks. Reed had his best season in 2018, when he recorded 10.5 sacks with a career-high 48 tackles.

