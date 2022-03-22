News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Packers sign DT Jarran Reed

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Jarran Reed celebrates a sack of Buffalo Bills quarterback...
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Jarran Reed celebrates a sack of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers are signing defensive tackle Jarran Reed, with the defensive tackle confirming himself via Twitter.

Reed played for the Kansas City Chiefs last season, totaling 2.5 sacks with 40 tackles over 17 games. Before Kansas City, Reed played five seasons for the Seattle Seahawks. Reed had his best season in 2018, when he recorded 10.5 sacks with a career-high 48 tackles.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Merrill mother pleads guilty in fatal child neglect case
generic graphic
Canadian company moves ahead on exploratory drilling in Marathon, Taylor counties
bird flu
“My world was going to crash down:” Locals concerned over dumping of infectious chickens, eggs
Surveillance video
Stevens Point Police release surveillance video of package thief
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: Messy weather tonight and Wednesday

Latest News

Sainz de Rozas is one of four seniors leaving the program this year.
Hello, My Name Is: Ainara Sainz de Rozas
Iowa St Vs Wisconsin
Iowa St Vs Wisconsin
Matt Thums, a Weston native and skipper for the Team USA Wheelchair Team, gets practice in at...
U.S. Paralympic Curling Team Skipper returns home to Marathon County
Iowa St Cyclones Vs Wisconsin Badgers
Iowa St Cyclones Vs Wisconsin Badgers