Rep. Snyder announces he’ll seek re-election in 85th Assembly District

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Republican State Representative Pat Snyder announced his intention to run for re-election in the 85th Assembly District on Tuesday morning.

In a statement to media, he wrote:

“I am excited to announce that I am running for re-election to serve as your representative in the 85th assembly district. We live in very challenging and frankly divisive times. It seems our disagreements have become stronger and the challenges we face more daunting. This may mean your Thanksgiving table has been less full or your talks with neighbors less frequent, and that’s a regrettable loss for us all. But for those serving in or seeking elected office, higher stakes and more difficult issues make it that much more important to find a way to make headway. On all fronts, from helping our kids catch up in school after COVID, to making sure parents can find child care so they can get back into the workforce, to addressing the epidemic of OPIOD abuse in our communities, or improving internet access for families and businesses, we have to have people willing and capable of working through issues and getting things done.

That’s how we create a brighter future for our state and for our children and grandchildren, and that’s what I want to continue to do for you in Madison. Together, we can all move Wisconsin forward.”

Rep. Synder was elected to the assembly in 2016.

