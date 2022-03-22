NTC students learn advanced tech through farming

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tuesday is National Agriculture Day, meant to promote the industry and encourage students to go into the business.

More than 100 Northcentral Technical College students are part of agriculture programs. They get hands-on experience at their schools’ farm to prepare them for the workforce.

Ryan Williams has been working on the farm for two years.

“I’m here four days a week and would be more often than that if I could be. I get to do something that I love and I’m learning about as I go and that’s probably the best part about this whole thing,” said Williams.

Williams said he always had a passion for working with animals because he grew up working on a dairy farm. His passion only grew when he began his agriculture classes at NTC.

“After I started here I actually found my passion for the crop science program…to have good healthy cows you have to have good quality feed,” said Williams.

Keeping the cows healthy is a large part of the curriculum for students in the dairy science program. They learn how to monitor the cows health using information from their collars. Each collar has a chip inside and it monitors things like how many steps they take and how much they chew.

The milking machine is another important piece of technology they learn to operate. Katie Vandergeest is the Agriculture Sciences Development Manager at NTC and she knows all the ins and outs of how it works.

“Prepping the cow, cleaning her utter, attaching the inflations and milking her and putting a post dip on before she returns to the free style barn,” said Vandergeest.

It produces a lot of data that student then learn to read and make adjustments best suited for the animals. In the process, it also prepares students for their future.

“We need to keep current with the trends and technologies so that are students are prepared to go out into the workforce,” said Vandergeest.

“We are using the best technology available right now. And as fast as this industry changes, being up to date is something that you’re going to have to do,” said Williams.

