North Central Health Care uses music to connect dementia patients with memories

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For nearly a decade, North Central Health Care has used music therapy to connect with dementia patients in extraordinary ways.

The Music and Memory program began at NCHC in 2013. It is a non-profit organization and a program designed to improve a person’s well-being while bringing back memories with music. Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services has implemented and funded the program in more than 300 nursing homes and assisted living facilities. The program trained and supported staff to improve the care of residents with dementia and decrease the use of medications.

At North Central Health Care, every person who is in the program gets their own iPod with a playlist based on what they like. That is done with the help of the patient’s family so it’s something familiar to the patient.

“We want someone to be able to relate to something that they recognize and know, especially when they have dementia or Alzheimer’s,” Life enrichment supervisor and music therapist at North Central Health Care, Melissa Stockwell explained. ”A lot of times you see that person become more relaxed, their agitation levels might go down, they might be able to be more willing to eat their meal or be more willing to do whatever the task is at that time. So it’s been very beneficial in a lot of different ways,” Stockwell said.

And there is one patient that’s been in the program since the beginning. Her name is Ginny.

“With dementia and Alzheimer’s, a lot of times people you know, they progress within their disease process.”

Even though Ginny can no longer communicate, her facial expressions and emotions say it all.

“Music is really unique in that it touches people no matter what process of the disease they’re in because music encompasses the entire brain,” Stockwell explained. “She can still benefit from listening to music and participating in what music brings to her.”

During Ginny’s session, she mumbled, giggled and even tapped her feet to the beat of the music.

“Being able to see her continue to enjoy listening to music and participating has been a really big joy.”

“A lot of people really love it. It’s great, it’s wonderful. It’s a wonderful resource for the staff, not only can life enrichment, use the iPods, but any staff can go and grab an iPod and provide it to the residents at any time throughout the day. So if someone has increased symptoms at a certain time of the day, they can go and grab that iPod, and provide the music for the resident,” Stockwell said.

To learn more about Music and Memory in Wisconsin, click here.

