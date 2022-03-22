News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Man accused of watching pornography while naked at arcade

Keith Lefever was taken into custody and charged with indecent exposure and trespassing on...
Keith Lefever was taken into custody and charged with indecent exposure and trespassing on another’s land without permission.(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – Police arrested a man in Myrtle Beach who was accused of being naked at an arcade.

According to WMBF, officers responded to reports of public nudity at the Epic Arcade around 11 a.m. Sunday.

Police found Keith Lefever standing completely naked, watching pornography on the second-floor balcony, according to the police report.

Lefever was taken into custody and charged with indecent exposure and trespassing on another’s land without permission.

Online records show this is Lefever’s third arrest in three months, according to WMBF.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic slowed on Highway 51 Wednesday morning due to a rollover crash
Crash scene now cleared in Rib Mountain
Power Outages
Thousands still without power as WPS makes significant progress
Below normal temperatures expected by early April
First Alert Weather: Turning colder for the weekend
Anthony Crudup
Missing Milwaukee boy found alive, teens taken into custody
House fire
No one injured, extensive damage reported in Abbotsford fire

Latest News

People ride a new indoor tourist attraction called RiseNY just off Times Square in Manhattan's...
In 1st full year of pandemic, biggest metros lost residents
FILE - The University of Michigan football stadium is shown in Ann Arbor, Mich., Thursday, Aug....
U. of Michigan settles sex-abuse lawsuit brought by students
Jackson declared she would rule "without any agendas” as the high court's first Black female...
Lawyers’ group says Judge Jackson has ‘stellar’ reputation
Stevens Point group preparing for 2022 season
Stevens Point group preparing for 2022 season
Here are tips on how to protect yourself and your devices from cyberattacks. (Source: CNN, FBI,...
How to protect yourself from cyberattacks