News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Langlade County Sheriff’s Department looking for missing woman

Terrie Markgraf, 54
Terrie Markgraf, 54(Langlade County Sheriff's Dept. (Facebook))
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Langlade County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Terrie Markgraf, 54.

Markgraf was last seen at her home in Polar around 6 p.m. on Monday night. She left her phone at home and may be traveling to Little Chute, Mountain, or rural eastern Langlade County.

She is driving a black 2018 Jeep Cherokee with the Wisconsin registration of 555-YBA.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office at 715-627-6411.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic slowed on Highway 51 Wednesday morning due to a rollover crash
Crash scene now cleared in Rib Mountain
Power Outages
Thousands still without power as WPS makes significant progress
Below normal temperatures expected by early April
First Alert Weather: Turning colder for the weekend
Anthony Crudup
Missing Milwaukee boy found alive, teens taken into custody
House fire
No one injured, extensive damage reported in Abbotsford fire

Latest News

Stevens Point group preparing for 2022 season
Stevens Point group preparing for 2022 season
Wisconsin real estate value increases at fastest rate in 15 years
The Mid-State Sisters of Skate are preparing for the upcoming roller derby season.
Stevens Point based derby team rolls into 2022 season looking for new members
Weston to hold media briefing Thursday regarding PFAS testing results
Below normal temperatures expected by early April
First Alert Weather: Turning colder for the weekend