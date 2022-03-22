Langlade County Sheriff’s Department looking for missing woman

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Langlade County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Terrie Markgraf, 54.

Markgraf was last seen at her home in Polar around 6 p.m. on Monday night. She left her phone at home and may be traveling to Little Chute, Mountain, or rural eastern Langlade County.

She is driving a black 2018 Jeep Cherokee with the Wisconsin registration of 555-YBA.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office at 715-627-6411.

