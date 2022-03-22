Jody Geurink named new Marshfield Police Chief

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield announced they have a new Police Chief Tuesday after a year without one following the resignation of former Chief Rick Gramza one year ago.

Jody Geurink is a 24-year veteran of the department.

“After a search externally, it broke down that the best candidate of the five we contacted and the four we interviewed that the internal candidate was by far the best,” said Police and Fire Commissioner President Mike Meyers.

A special meeting was held in the Council Chambers at City Hall to hold a public vote formalizing the appointment, followed by remarks from Geurink. He thanked his mentors and colleagues in the department as well as his family.

“Mom, dad . . . well you paid for cop school so there’s that. That was an important step in all of this,” Geurink said.

Guerick earned his associate’s, bachelor’s and master’s degrees in criminal justice. He also just completed 10 weeks at the FBI Academy where he says he learned along with heads of departments from around the world.

“We were able to discuss a lot of the issues and challenges we were having in our departments. And we all quickly realized there’s nothing unique. We all have the same challenges regardless of the size of the department,” Geurink said.

Meyers believes the experience Geurink has working within the force and with the people of Marshfield give him a distinct advantage as Chief.

“Just the association that he has with the members of the department, he’s going to have that ease we need to bring everything together and advance the department progressively,” Meyers said.

