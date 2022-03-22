Hello, My Name Is: Ainara Sainz de Rozas

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - When Ainara Sainz de Rozas came over to Wisconsin from Spain, she didn’t know much about the state, other than what her mom told her.

“I didn’t know much about it at all,” said Ainara. “I knew you wore green and I knew about cheese.”

Ainara’s mother followed a similar path in high school, staying with a host family in Wisconsin Rapids. However, she didn’t fully grasp the support she’d get as soon as she arrived.

“Here it’s like, you have the school spirit,” said Ainara. “The whole Assumption community comes to your games. It’s just fun.”

“She fits right in,” said fellow senior Izzy Jungwirth. “You wouldn’t be able to tell that we’ve only known her for three years.

Ainara started her career on JV, something she was actually grateful for.

“For me, it was good to start on JV so I could get used to everything,” said Ainara.

Despite that, coaches and teammates could already see that she had a special talent.

“She was a player that had all the skills coming in,” said head coach Ryan Klein. “Trying to get pieces to fit around her was probably more of a struggle than getting her to improve in any particular area.”

As Ainara’s role grew, so did the support from her teammates, who did a lot to make her feel welcome.

“We were screaming out plays in Spanish,” said senior Kayla Kerkman. “We were learning Spanish to help her adapt. We wanted her to feel comfortable and part of the family.”

The family-dynamic helped the Royals flourish on the court, winning 43 games in the last two years. Assumption went to the State Final back-to-back years in 2021 and 2022. In 2021, they claimed a D5 State Championship with a win over Three Lakes. With all the success on the court, the Royals are now inspiring young Assumption fans across all backgrounds.

“I have friends that have sons that are working on their footwork to try and emulate a girls’ basketball player,” said Klein. “Fifty years ago when Title IX first came out, girls weren’t even allowed to play basketball. Now we’ve got some of our young men, looking up to the young ladies. It’s impressive.”

While Ainara doesn’t know where the next chapter in life will take her, she knows she has a forever home in Wisconsin Rapids, thanks to a community that she has touched with her story, her game and her journey.

”I’ve learned so much and it’s given me so many friends and so many good experiences that I wouldn’t have been able to experience back in Spain,” said Ainara. “It just means everything and I’m just so forever thankful for Assumption.”

Ainara will finish up her Assumption career this spring for the Royals in track and field.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.