First Alert Weather: Rain mixing with snow on Tuesday

The next storm system bring light to moderate snow and moderate rain.
First Alert Weather
By Mark Holley
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The next surge of moisture will arrive by mid-morning Tuesday. Periods of rain and breezy winds into Tuesday evening, with the rain mixing with snow at times Tuesday afternoon in the Northwoods. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. A transition from rain to snow mainly north of Hwy 64. Air temps will be at or just above freezing. Snow will begin to accumulate on elevated surfaces. The snow could cause slippery road conditions north of Hwy 64.

Heavier and steady rainfall will roll into the region Tuesday
Between Monday and Tuesday night, rain accumulations between a half-inch to an inch of rain.
Snow Potential
Rain transitioning into snow in the Northwoods while milder temperatures keep areas south under...
Snow or snow showers persist Wednesday night into Thursday morning. With the flakes flying at night, accumulations on all surfaces are anticipated. The amount of snowfall could be up to a few inches in the Northwoods, with lesser amounts in Central Wisconsin. The best potential for higher snowfall totals could be in NE Wisconsin, including parts of Langlade and Forest Counties. We continue to monitor this messy wintry weather situation to see if a First Alert Weather Day will be needed.

Snow showers for half the region Wednesday. Snow expected to accumulate.
The snow showers wind down on Thursday, with considerable cloudiness and highs in the mid 30s to around 40. Chilly for late week into the upcoming weekend. Mostly cloudy Friday with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the low 40s. Partly cloudy Saturday, March 26th, and Sunday March 27th. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

