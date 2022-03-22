Colleagues, family gather to remember Jason Weiland on March 22 anniversary

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s said that time heals all wounds and it’s easier to do so with the support of loved ones. Tuesday, the family of Det. Jason Weiland felt that love and support during a ceremony honoring their fallen hero Former colleagues, family, and friends attended the memorial ceremony.

“You look around at this group that’s out here. You see a lot of smiles and some cheers, and it just shows the type of person personality that he had and what he meant to all of us,” said Marathon County Sheriff Scott Parks.

The ceremony was held near Jason’s memorial rock outside of the Everest Metropolitan Police Department.

Everest Metro Administrative Captain Nicholas Aldrich was in attendance. “Jason is a part of our department. He and his family made the ultimate sacrifice five years ago. This whole day is to honor his sacrifice and remember who he was to us as a law enforcement community,” Aldrich said. Following the 2017 shooting, officers from Everest Metro and across the country signed two blue-line flags for the Weiland family. The honor guard folded those flags during Tuesday’s ceremony so Jason Weiland’s daughters, Anna and Ella can carry them along wherever life takes them.

Jason Weiland’s widow, Kara Weiland said the ceremony was very emotional.

“Obviously the flags take us back to the funeral and all the people who were there to support us. And we’ve looked at those names on the flag from across this area and across the United States, there are names on those flags, so just knowing they’re embracing them in their journey, and they can take that with them,” Kara said.

Jason Weiland was 40 years old.

