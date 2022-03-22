Be Amazing enters new chapter

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After 4 years of creating positive change in central Wisconsin, Be Amazing is ready for the next chapter of its organization.

Be Amazing is a charitable organization established in May of 2017, to honor those impacted by the March 22, 2017 tragedy in the central Wisconsin area. Its goal is to encourage and recognize acts of kindness, support community service projects, and promote positivity. Be Amazing’s mission is to empower and inspire people of all ages to create positive change.

The organization came into existence after a letter was printed in the local paper by then-Wausau Police Deputy Chief Ben Bliven. It was a call to action, to move forward as a united community and be amazing together. The letter caught the eye of Evergreen Elementary teacher Cheryl Goetsch. She asked her students, what does it mean to be amazing? “After a lot of brainstorming they determined that meant to help others,” explained Goetsch.

From there, the class projects grew into community events, and eventually Be Amazing was born.

“We never realized in those early days how much Be Amazing would grow. And I remember sitting down with that first class of kids and as they had been pretty far along in the work of their projects, I said, ‘you know kids, people are hearing about what you’re doing,’ and I said ‘it’s kind of like you’ve dropped a pebble in a pond and the ripples have started.’ And I said ‘it’ll be interesting years from now to see where those ripples have gone.’ And it has been interesting to see where the ripples have gone in 5 years,” said Goetsch.

The group hosts community events and fundraisers like their annual Dine Out Event, Family Fall Fest, ice cream socials, and many more. The organization exists in three school districts-- Wausau, DC Everest, and Mosinee. They have more than 200 students in clubs, volunteers, and an advisory board. Be Amazing has also financially assisted more than 50 service projects.

Goetsch explained, “The grants we disburse are very diverse. We don’t focus on one area of need but are open to accepting and granting requests to provide funding for a wide variety of multigenerational needs throughout the community.”

Be Amazing has high hopes for the future as well. Its secretary said they hope to one day expand outside of the central Wisconsin area. “We want to expand our clubs, expand them into the different schools. Maybe states, whatever the case may be,” explained Kerry Kressel.

Like many other organizations, the pandemic took its toll on Be Amazing. The group said, the pandemic limited projects and stopped groups from meeting. But as cases of COVID-19 continue to decrease, the club is moving forward. It is currently working on separating itself from the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin and applying for its own 501-C3 status.

“We are actively working on that to be able to establish ourselves as our own nonprofit,” said Kressel.

In May, Be Amazing will celebrate 5 years. Over the years, the club has held meetings in classrooms, restaurants, and at members’ homes. However, the club has expanded and has since begun renting the second floor of a building in downtown Wausau.

“I remember the first time we have all this space and it’s like ‘wow we have this really awesome space.’ We put all our space out we’re not at someone’s kitchen table,” said advisory board member Amy Young. All of the furniture in the office was donated by a local bank.

If you’d like to learn more about Be Amazing or would like to apply for funding click here.

