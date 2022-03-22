News and First Alert Weather App
Amber Alert issued for missing 14-year-old girl from Utah

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Utah girl.
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Utah girl.

Fourteen-year-old Areli Arroyo Osuno has been missing from Magna, Utah, since Monday, March 21.

Law enforcement believes Areli may be in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

The suspect’s name is David Lopez, 20, who also goes by Amilsar Vasquez.

The suspect's name is David Lopez, who also goes by Amilsar Vasquez.

They are possibly headed towards Texas or Mexico in a Nissan Altima.

Areli has brown hair and brown eyes, stands 4 foot 7 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, a denim jacket and denim pants. She was also seen carrying a large white bag.

If you have any information, please contact the Unified Police Department at 385-468-9858 or dial 911.

