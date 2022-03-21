News and First Alert Weather App
Wisconsin Maple Syrup Producer’s Association First Tree Tapping event

Event marks the start of the 2022 Wisconsin Maple Month
By Jade Flury
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s the beginning of 2022 Wisconsin Maple Month and Leafy Grove Maple hosted the Wisconsin Maple Syrup Producer’s Association First Tree Tapping Event on Saturday.

The day was honored with a proclamation from Governor Tony Evers declaring 2022 Wisconsin Maple Month. Wisconsin is the 4th largest producer of maple syrup in the country.

“Each year a different region or a different district will host the first tree tapping,” said Ray Melander, owner of Leafy Grove Maple.

This year, it was District 3′s turn to host the first tree tapping event.

“An opportunity to showcase what we have and celebrate maple month with friends and neighbors,” said Melander.

The 74th Alice in Dairyland had the honor of reading Governor Evers’s proclamation.

“I think having the proclamation from the Governor is just a great way to symbolize how important the maple industry is for our state,” said Julia Nunes, 74th Alice in Dairyland.

Nunes also got the opportunity to be the first person to tap a maple tree for the season.

“I loved tapping it for the second year. I’ve been serving as Alice for a year and a half and that’s never happened before,” said Nunes.

Even Senator Mary Felzkowski made an appearance at the event to show support for the maple industry.

“Actually I don’t think a lot of people realize we’re the fourth-largest producer in the United States,” said Senator Felzkowski.

Senator Felzkowski said maple syrup is a good economic producer in the state.

“But what I really like about maple syrup, it’s not the huge cooperations that are doing it. It’s family-owned businesses,” said Senator Felzkowski.

Wisconsin Maple Month typically runs from March 15 to April 15.

