Wisconsin Justice Department investigating fatal house fire in Juneau County

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT
MAUSTON, Wis. (AP) — The state Department of Justice is investigating a house fire in Juneau County that left one person dead.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Sunday that the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office said firefighters responded to the blaze in the village of Union Center around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Firefighters received initial reports that two people were inside the home. One of them was found safely in the city of Elroy. The other was found dead in the house. That person’s identity hasn’t been released.

The state Justice Department and the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire and the person’s death.

