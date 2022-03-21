Wisconsin goes cold, upset by Iowa State

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - On a shooting night to forget, the Wisconsin Badgers’ season came to a close Sunday evening as they fall to the Iowa State Cyclones in the NCAA Tournament second round in Milwaukee.

The three-seeded Badgers shot just 2-22 from three-point territory as they lose to the eleven-seed Cyclones 54-49. The struggles were evident throughout the game for Wisconsin offensively, but particularly in the second half. The Badgers scored just 23 points in the second half in the season-ending loss.

“They put a really good pressure defense. They do a really good job of taking away passing lanes. I just think we straight up missed shots and didn’t share the ball the way we were supposed to,” Johnny Davis said.

The Badgers and Cyclones were tight for much of the first half, but a major turning point came when Wisconsin point guard Chucky Hepburn hurt his foot in the half. He would not return to the game. Iowa State led at intermission 28-27.

“We have an offensive gameplan and a defensive gameplan, [Chucky Hepburn] a big leader in what we try to do. When we lost him, we had to kind of make audibles on the run. It was next man mentality. We just gave full effort just turned the ball over a few too many times and missed too many shots,” Brad Davison said.

In the second half, the Badgers continued to struggle shooting. Inability to make three-pointers and putting the Cyclones at the free-throw line led to the Badgers’ ultimate demise and the Cyclones won by five.

Johnny Davis led the way for the Badgers, albeit inefficiently. He scored a team-high 17 points but was just 4-16 from the floor and 0-7 from three-point. Brad Davison ends his Wisconsin career with a 12-point game.

Wisconsin has now exited the NCAA Tournament in the second round or sooner in their last three appearances. Iowa State moves on to the Sweet Sixteen in Chicago.

The emotions were raw postgame for both Davison and Davis. Davison definitely played his final game as a Badger on Sunday night, while Davis’ is likely headed to the NBA draft, although no official decision has been made.

“Looking at my parents, and my fiancé, and my friends,” said Davison on his final moments before he walked off the floor for the final time. “Just special moments taking pictures in my mind, that’s kind of what we going through my head.”

“Obviously I’m you know a little hurt from the loss,” Davis said postgame. “I didn’t want the season to end this way.

“And you know for right now, I just want to cherish these past two years I’ve had at Wisconsin and you know finish school this semester. And I just want to stay in the moment right now.”

The Badgers finish their season 25-8.

