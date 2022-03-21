News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau transit survey submission deadline is Monday

A Metro Ride bus at the Wausau bus depot on April 16, 2020. (WSAW photo)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Monday is the final day to take a survey to help the Wausau area understand the future of public transit.

Metro Ride and the Wausau Area Metropolitan Planning Organization are seeking input about the future of public transit in the Wausau metropolitan area. The survey is part of a five-year transit plan to develop transportation strategies in the area.

“It’s very important to get the public’s opinion. Especially for a service as important as transit is,” said Andrew Lynch, transportation planner for Marathon County and the Wausau Metropolitan Planning Organization.

The survey is a way to figure out the wants and needs of public transportation. Click here to take the survey. The deadline to complete the survey is March 21.

Printed copies are also available at the Marathon County Public Library branches in Wausau, Rothschild, and Mosinee.

