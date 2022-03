WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The intersection of Marten Street and Bugbee Avenue in Wausau will be closed beginning Monday for repairs.

Starting March 21, a water main and water valves will be installed at that location. The closure is expected to last five days.

The location is southeast of Monk Gardens and west of the Wisconsin River.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.