U.S. Paralympic Curling Team Skipper returns home to Marathon County

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - “We didn’t come home with a medal, but everyone makes us feel like we won the gold,” said U.S. Paralympic Curling Team Skipper Matt Thums.

Thums and the U.S. Curling Team made the trek to Beijing for the second time within a year.

“We were there in October, for the world championships,” said Thums, “so the venue was familiar.”

Many things felt familiar, including the locker room and arena. However, there were a few key differences. For one, the ice ran faster.

“It was a little bit faster, but a couple more feet of swing, which was challenging,” said Thums.

Another major difference was a much more electric atmosphere.

“There was a few games that I don’t think we could hear each other from one end to the other on the ice,” said Thums. “That was a major difference, just the amount of people that were there and how loud it was.”

Performing on the Olympic stage for the first time, Thums guided Team USA to a fifth-place finish. In the previous winter, Olympic Team USA finished last.

“I would’ve liked to have played a little better,” said Thums. “Statistic-wise it wasn’t very good. Made some good shots, some good strategy, but we could’ve been a little technically better.”

Despite that, Thums enjoyed the overall experience with his team.

“It was a life goal to become a Paralympian after I started curling,” said Thums. “It was a goal. It was a dream. It was a dream turned into a goal. Now that I accomplished it, I want to go back and play in Italy in ‘26.”

Regardless of the result, he’s felt the love from his home state. “Everybody’s proud of us and it feels good,” said Thums. “It just makes you want to do better next time and wish I would’ve brought home a medal for everybody, but if you’re proud it makes me proud, so thanks for the support.”

