Tom Segura coming to the Grand Theater this fall

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Actor and comedian Tom Segura will perform at the Grand Theater on Oct. 3.

Tickets for Segura’s performance go on sale on March 25 at 10 a.m.

He is best known for his Netflix specials, Ball Hog (2020), Disgraceful (2018), Mostly Stories (2016), and Completely Normal (2014).

Paste Magazine described him as, “...having a natural and capable storytelling ability, one that lifts his narratives out of average anecdote fare and plants them firmly in hilarious ground.”

Tickets are available online at www.grandtheater.org, by phone at 715-842-0988, or in person at the Ticket Office, located at 401 N. Fourth St., downtown Wausau.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.