Sowing a love for children, reading, and Sara Quirt-Sann through a storybook garden

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) – As the winter begins to melt into spring, many people from Marathon County’s legal community are eager to get their hands dirty to sow the memory of one of their own, guardian ad litem, Sara Quirt-Sann.

This will be the third year a group of Quirt-Sann’s colleagues, friends, family, and loved ones will cultivate Sara’s Storybook Garden. It is a plot of land tucked inside the Monk Botanical Gardens in Wausau that will become a place where people, especially children, can play, read, and explore in Quirt-Sann’s memory. She was one of four people killed in a targeted mass shooting in the Wausau metro area on March 22, 2017.

Still covered in a winter blanket of snow, it takes some imagination to picture what this corner of the gardens will blossom into.

“I want to see it! I just want to see it done,” Pam VanOoyen exclaimed as she gave NewsChannel 7 a tour.

She was one of Quirt-Sann’s best friends and has been part of the group planning the designs and doing the work to make their dream a reality.

“She’d be like, ‘oh, you guys,’” VanOoyen pictured Quirt-Sann saying about dedicating a garden in her memory. “She’d be like, ‘ah, I don’t deserve this,’ but yeah you do.”

Each twist and turn, every character and element is a throughline to her memory. To tell that tale, we turn the page back to the Marathon County Courthouse.

“I didn’t get a lot done some days when Sara was in,” VanOoyen said, gesturing to a chair perpendicular to where she was sitting at her desk in the Branch 5 chambers. “I was always sitting there talking to her.”

She said that time feel like yesterday.

“She would come into my office quite a bit whether she had court with us or not. She had a special chair in my office that she always sat in and you know, we’d sit and catch up.”

They would talk about everything.

“She was actually taking classes to become a Master Gardener, so we would talk about that because I would kill any plant that I’d lay my hands on and she was, you know, really good at it,” she laughed.

“She also had a love of books. So, her and I had that in common as well,” she continued. “And obviously, children because that’s why she took the guardian ad litem cases.”

So when people began talking about how to memorialize her, a concept that would gather those three loves together felt perfect.

After getting the formal plans together, Quirt-Sann’s loved ones began preparing the land in 2019. VanOoyen said clearing the invasive buckthorn, putting down cardboard to prevent new weed growth, and moving in boulders to set the boundaries has been hard work, but it is a labor of love.

“If you see what we started with to where we are now, it’s a huge difference. So, it’s exciting because now we can actually start with the bigger stuff and putting stuff together.”

The first order of business as the ground thaws will be installing a topiary horse at the front entrance of the garden, which Randy Verhasselt, the owner of Evolutions in Design and friend of the Quirt family, donated. VanOoyen said they also hope to begin construction of a hobbit house this summer, as Quirt-Sann loved the Lord of the Rings book series.

The work is done entirely by volunteers and they are always looking for help. For those who knew Quirt-Sann, it is therapeutic.

“It’s fun to see everybody get together.”

It is a way to watch Quirt-Sann’s unfinished story grow for generations to come.

“Yeah, I think about her every day,” VanOoyen said tearing up. “Her chair is still where it is. I’ve got a picture above her chair.”

As VanOoyen goes through her day-to-day, interacting with people, seeing something that was quintessentially Quirt-Sann, her laugh pops into her head.

“I look over there (at her chair) and think, oh my goodness, you know, she would have laughed about it, I would have laughed about it,” she smiled. “I miss her, a lot.”

For those who want to volunteer, follow the Sara’s Storybook Garden Facebook page for updates about when work will be happening. VanOoyen hopes that will begin in the next month. For those who want to help monetarily, donations can be made through the Community Foundation by clicking here.

