Skiers enjoy the first day of spring at Granite Peak Ski Resort

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Winter is gone and spring is here, but that didn’t stop people from skiing and snowboarding at Granite Peak Ski Resort on Sunday.

The ski resort is still open and running despite the warmer weather and the first day of spring.

“Being on the deck, 50 degrees, it’s awesome. First day of spring. I wait all winter for these days on the deck,” said Richard James Elliot, a skier at Granite Peak Ski Resort.

Skiers can still enjoy their winter activities in the springtime.

“We do see a lot of people coming in from down south that are still chasing the snow,” said Dustin Gwidt, a rental shop manager for Granite Peak Ski Resort.

The rental shop manager said there is still enough snow to keep skiing down the slopes.

“The ski conditions are amazing. We have a lot of base left. The snow is softening up, which is great for lifetime skiers as well as people who are just getting into the sport,” said Gwidt.

Gwidt said they build a 4-foot base of compacted snow in the fall that will last through the winter and into spring.

“We definitely have a solid base this year. We invested tons into our snowmaking equipment,” said Gwidt.

Snow melting on the slopes shouldn’t be a problem for the next few weeks.

“So as we start getting that melting and runoff, that we’re able to keep conditions excellent throughout the springtime,” said Gwidt.

The ski resort won’t be making any more snow for the slopes this season.

“We are definitely winding down but we do stay open longer than a lot of other resorts, which is terrific for everybody who loves to ski and it’s great to see them out,” said Gwidt.

Granite Peak Ski Resort said the slopes should be open until April 16, but the status of the slopes depends on the weather.

