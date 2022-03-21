News and First Alert Weather App
New absentee ballots to be sent to 66 Wausau residents

Absentee ballots at Wausau City Hall (WSAW Photo)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sixty-six people in Wausau will be sent new absentee ballots due to a mix-up.

Wausau Clerk Kaitlyn Bernarde all electors with absentee requests on file in Wards 3, 5, and 7, received ballots with the D.C. Everest School Board race, however, they should have received a ballot with the Wausau School Board member and referendum contests.

She said redistricting after the 2020 Census, created split wards 3, 5, and 7. A portion of each ward is in the Wausau School District and D.C. Everest Districts.

The correct ballots will be sent out Monday. Electors should vote and return the second ballot, even if they voted and returned the ballot, they received last week. If both ballots are returned, the most recent ballot will be counted.

