March 22 event to encourage family mealtime, raise money for organizations that support officers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Twelve area restaurants will donate a portion of their sales on Tuesday, March 22 to two organizations that support law enforcement officers.

March 22, 2022 is the fifth anniversary of the death of Everest Metro Det. Jason Weiland. Det. Weiland died in the line of duty.

Organizers for ‘Dining for J’ say one of Jason Weiland’s favorite things was family meals. They hope the event encourages others to eat together as a family while supporting fallen law enforcement officers and their families.

The following restaurant will participate in ‘Dining for J’.

Clean Slate

La Taqueria

2510

Sconni’s

Papillon’s

Eagle’s Nest

Patron

Wausau Mine Company

Becca’s

Ciao

Blue Willow

Day’s Bowl a Dome

Money raised will go toward Blue Hearts and North Central WI Riders.

Weiland and three others were killed as a result of a shooting on March 22, 2017. Two employees, Karen Barclay and Dianne Look, were killed at a Rothschild bank. And Attorney Sara Quirt-Sann was killed at her Schofield law office.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.