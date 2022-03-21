GiGi’s Playhouse shares message of acceptance on World Down syndrome Day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Monday is World Down Syndrome Day. It’s marked every year on March 21. The date was selected to signify the uniqueness of the triplication of the 21st chromosome, which causes Down syndrome. The global event is designed to raise public awareness, promote inclusivity, encourage advocacy, and support the wellbeing of those living with Down syndrome. GiGi’s Playhouse Wausau is working alongside a network of 55 playhouses, throughout the United States and Mexico, and 82 countries globally, to celebrate with the community.

On Monday, GiGi’s Playhouse Wausau will be holding an open playhouse from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can also stop in for a tour, learn about the impact being made and learn how you can help them reach their goals for the future. Coffee, tea and cookies will also be served.

“What we do is provide free therapeutic educational and career development programming to individuals with Down syndrome and related diagnosis,” said Erica Erdman, founder and manager of Gigi’s Playhouse Wausau.

Erdman said about 1 in 691 births result in a Down syndrome diagnosis.

“Down syndrome is a genetic disorder where a triplication of the 21st chromosome happens. Typically there’s only 2, but there’s a third one that happens and that’s what results in that down syndrome diagnosis for an individual,” said Erdman.

The date March, 21st is symbolic of the cause of Down syndrome.

“So because March 21st, the triplication of the 21st chromosome, that’s why we celebrate,” said Erdman.

Erdman said there is always a need for volunteers at Gigi’s Playhouse Wausau. For an application to be a volunteer click here.

Learn more at www.gigisplayhouse.org/wausau

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.