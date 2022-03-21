First Alert Weather: Unsettled with rain, snow, and chillier conditions this week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Spring is officially underway but the days ahead will still feel more like late winter. Increasing clouds Sunday night with a chance of rain showers toward daybreak. Lows in low to mid 30s.

Rain showers are expected to start the day on Monday. (WSAW)

A wide range of temps from north to south Monday afternoon. A chance of showers. (WSAW)

Mostly cloudy Monday as a warm front lifts northeast into Central Wisconsin. Off and on scattered showers are possible. Some freezing rain or drizzle could impact parts of the north during the morning. There will be a wide range of temperatures during the afternoon with highs in the Northwoods in the upper 30s to low 40s, in the mid 40s to near 50 from Highway 29 to Highway 10, with readings rising into the mid 50s to near 60 degrees farther south. A few showers could pass by the region Monday night into early Tuesday. The next surge of moisture will arrive by mid-morning Tuesday. Periods of rain and breezy Tuesday into Tuesday evening, with the rain mixing with snow at times Tuesday afternoon in the Northwoods. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

A half inch or more of rainfall is possible in the area on Tuesday. (WSAW)

Rain in Central Wisconsin, while a mix of rain/snow north. (WSAW)

Rain in Central Wisconsin, while rain/snow in the Northwoods Tuesday evening. (WSAW)

The mix of rain/snow in the Northwoods is forecast to change to wet snow Tuesday night, with the transition line pushing south to near Highway 29 Wednesday morning. Some slushy snowfall is possible into Wednesday morning in the northern half of the area causing slippery travel conditions. Periods of light to moderate snow on Wednesday. With temperatures running above freezing in the mid 30s to near 40, most of the snow will melt on paved surfaces, with some minor accumulations on non-paved surfaces. Snow or snow showers persist Wednesday night into Thursday morning. With the flakes flying at night, accumulations on all surfaces are anticipated. The amount of snowfall could be up to a few inches in the Northwoods, with lesser amounts in Central Wisconsin. The best potential for higher snowfall totals could be in NE Wisconsin, including parts of Langlade and Forest Counties. We continue to monitor this messy wintry weather situation to see if a First Alert Weather Day will be needed.

Some accumulation is possible in the area into mid-week. (WSAW)

Snow or a wintry mix north, rain south through midnight Tuesday night. (WSAW)

Chillier air will allow precipitation to change to snow from north to south Wednesday morning. (WSAW)

Light to moderate snow is expected Wednesday. (WSAW)

Snow showers and a bit breezy into Thursday morning. (WSAW)

The snow showers wind down on Thursday, with considerable cloudiness and highs in the mid 30s to around 40. Chilly for late week into the upcoming weekend. Mostly cloudy Friday with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the low 40s. Partly cloudy Saturday, March 26th, and Sunday March 27th. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

