2022 ‘Concerts on the Square’ lineup announced

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Area Events has released their schedule for the annual summer concert series known as ‘Concerts on the Square’.

Concerts on the Square line-up (Wausau Events)

“We know how important our traditional events are to our community”, said Alissandra Aderholdt, executive director at Wausau Events. “We are very excited to bring another summer filled with great entertainment to the heart of our city.”

Concerts are every Wednesday evening from June 8 to Aug. 17 on the 400 Block in Wausau. The concerts are free to attend.

