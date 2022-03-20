News and First Alert Weather App
Shooting wounds 4 at South by Southwest festival in Austin

Police and the Austin-Travis County EMS said the victims' injures were not life-threatening, and all four had been taken to the hospital.
Police and the Austin-Travis County EMS said the victims’ injures were not life-threatening, and all four had been taken to the hospital.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Four people were shot and wounded in downtown Austin, Texas, early Sunday as the city hosts the annual South by Southwest festival, police said.

The Austin Police Department told people to avoid the area at around 2:50 a.m., warning via Twitter that the gunman was still at large.

However, police tweeted that a suspect was in custody shortly before 5 a.m.

Police and the Austin-Travis County EMS said the victims’ injures were not life-threatening, and all four had been taken to the hospital.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the SXSW festival to go virtual the last two years.

In 2019, multiple shootings took place as the festival drew to a close, prompting Austin’s police chief to pledge more security for the city’s entertainment district.

The weeklong arts and technology fest mixes tech, politics and entertainment. It started in 1987 as a small showcase for up-and-coming bands that turned into an international extravaganza, including movie premieres and performances from major artists.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

