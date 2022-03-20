Peace Breakfast in Stevens Point benefits Ukrainian charities

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - John Sheffy and his wife, Holly Petrillo, knew it was their turn to cook the Winter Farmers’ Market breakfast in Stevens Point. They decided to do something special.

“My wife and I were trying to decide what we were going to make for the breakfast and we decided, because of the situation, we were going to do a Ukrainian breakfast and it’d be a way to bring people together,” said Sheffy.

From there, the ‘Peace Breakfast’ was born. Sheffy and his daughter Indigo cooked up a Ukrainian-inspired breakfast featuring borscht, potato pancakes and kielbasa. Petrillo continued to manage their traditional stand at the farmers’ market but was still plenty involved in the preparation process.

“It was pretty fun for me looking up recipes that were Ukrainain,” said Petrillo. “I find that so fascinating how each place, even within a country can be so unique.”

Word spread fast as Sheffy kept busy throughout Saturday morning, servicing breakfast to customers. The entire breakfast cost $15, with $5 of meals going to help Ukraine.

“For us to be able to serve the local food and turn it into a Ukrainian style meal and then have everyone out in the community come and support it is amazing,” said Petrillo.

The breakfast was just the start on Saturday. Students from SPASH sold t-shirts to raise money for Ukrainian charities. For one of the students, the cause hits close to home.

Mariya Koval is an exchange student from Chernihiv, Ukraine. She came to Stevens Point in September after winning a chance to study in the United States. As she witnesses the show of support Saturday, she’s amazed by the kindness.

“I feel so powerful when I see how the whole world unites around this issue because I know how hard it is for people going through all of this in Ukraine,” said Koval. “I didn’t expect to see this much support from people I’ve never known before.”

Koval said that even those that didn’t buy a shirt showed support in other ways.

”It’s not always about money,” said Koval. “It’s sometimes about compassion and empathy to people who are in need right now.”

Whether people support the breakfast or the t-shirt sales, Koval wants people to know that generosity does not go unnoticed.

“Knowing that there are those that want to do something and get involved, even if it doesn’t impact them directly is just fantastic,” said Koval.

