News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

6 injured after sheriff helicopter crash in Calif. national forest

Six people were injured after a Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department helicopter crashed in the...
Six people were injured after a Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department helicopter crashed in the Angeles National Forest, according to fire officials. All six passengers were airlifted to Pomona Valley Medical Center, the sheriff said.(Source: KABC via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AZUSA, Calif. (AP) — Six people were injured Saturday afternoon after a Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department helicopter crashed in the Angeles National Forest near Azusa, the LA County Fire Department said.

All six passengers were airlifted to Pomona Valley Medical Center, Sheriff Alex Villanueva told The Los Angeles Times. One of the passengers is in critical condition, two are in moderate condition and two others have minor injuries, he said.

The Times reported that five of the passengers on the Air Rescue 5 helicopter were deputies with the Sheriff’s Department, and the sixth was a doctor from UCLA.

The passengers suffered a variety of injuries, including fractures and broken ribs.

“They are in stable condition, some more banged up than others, but thankful to be alive,” Villanueva told the Times. The fact that there were no fatalities “is nothing short of a miracle.”

The crash occurred at 4:58 p.m. near the San Gabriel Reservoir, which is near Highway 39 and East Fork Road near Azusa.

The Times reported that the green Air Rescue 5 helicopter was responding to a call for service in the area at the time of the crash. The San Dimas station received a call that a helicopter went down at 4:58 p.m., the sheriff’s department said.

The damaged aircraft is now lying on its side in Azusa Canyon near the San Gabriel Dam. Multiple emergency vehicles are at the scene.

The rescue helicopter makes hundreds of flights annually into some of the toughest terrain, often flying into narrow canyons and dealing with difficult topography.

The helicopter crew has “saved thousands of lives over the years,” Villanueva told the Times.

The National Transportation Safety Board has launched an investigation into the crash, spokesman Eric Weiss said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is dash cam video of Shawano Police Officer Jeff Buettner being involved in a 39-vehicle...
Exclusive: Dash cam video of Shawano police officer involved in 39-car pile up
If you’ve noticed little black specks in snowbanks lately, you might have seen snow fleas.
Why snow fleas in your yard are a good sign
Authorities identify woman killed in Tomahawk area crash
Periods of snow Wednesday afternoon.
First Alert Weather: Nice start to spring, winter storm lurking for mid-week
Karin Luttinen, of Milwaukee, is charged with concealing the death of a newborn found in a...
Woman charged in “Baby Theresa” infant death case

Latest News

People gather in a basement, used as a bomb shelter, during an air raid in Lviv, Western...
Amid new bombings, Ukraine now seen as a war of attrition
Police in Arkansas say at least one person has been killed and 20 people wounded in a shooting...
Shooting at Arkansas car show kills at least 1, wounds 24
A good deal of sunshine and mild to start spring.
First Alert Weather: A great start to spring but big changes for the week ahead
Mostly sunny and mild to start Spring. Scattered rain showers Monday and rain Tuesday. Rain...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Forecast
Police and the Austin-Travis County EMS said the victims’ injures were not life-threatening,...
Shooting wounds 4 at South by Southwest festival in Austin