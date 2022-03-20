First Alert Weather: A great start to spring but big changes for the week ahead

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Spring is here! Sunshine will be common throughout Sunday. Afternoon temperatures will top out in the upper 40s to around 50 north, mid 50s in Central Wisconsin, with a few spots to the south in the upper 50s.

Clouds will be on the increase tonight with a chance of rain showers toward morning. Lows in the low to mid 30s. Rain showers off and on in variety on Monday. Some freezing rain is possible near and east of Highway 45. Watch out for icy untreated roads. For the majority of the area, it should be warm enough that we are dealing with mainly rain showers as temperatures rise into the mid to upper 40s.

Keep the umbrella handy on Monday. (WSAW)

Off and on rain showers on Monday. (WSAW)

Rain showers will be around Monday night. (WSAW)

Off and on showers Tuesday morning. (WSAW)

Next weather maker will impact the region from Tuesday through Thursday morning. Rain is expected on Tuesday and it will be breezy. As chillier air starts to slip back south into the Northwoods later Tuesday afternoon, the rain will mix with snow. The rain/snow mix in the north will likely go to snow Tuesday night, with that transition line shifting south to around Highway 29 by daybreak on Wednesday. It does appear that the entire area will go to snow by midday on Wednesday. Messy travel is anticipated on Wednesday with snow-covered and slushy road conditions on tap. A First Alert Weather Day may be needed from Tuesday night through Wednesday night due to potential accumulating snow and impacts on travel conditions.

Rain could mix with snow at times later Tuesday afternoon. (WSAW)

Rain will mix with and change to snow in the north Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. (WSAW)

Periods of snow and breezy conditions Wednesday. (WSAW)

Periods of snow and breezy for Wednesday. Messy travel likely. (WSAW)

Snow showers and breezy on Thursday morning. (WSAW)

The amount of snow fall is still too early to determine. However the long range European and GFS (American) models are showing the potential for at least a few inches of snow, with perhaps the best shot at heavier snowfall in parts of NE Wisconsin. This is likely to still change in the next few days, so be sure to check back for updates. The bottom-line for now is Wednesday is going to be a snowy and winter-like day in the region.

At least a few inches of snow could fall from Tuesday night through Thursday morning in the area. (WSAW)

In the wake of this latest winter storm, sunshine will return for the end of the week. Partly cloudy on Friday with highs in the upper 40s. Chillier air this then expected to push back into the area next weekend. Some sun Saturday with highs in the low to mid 30s. Mostly cloudy next Sunday, March 27th with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

Cooler days are ahead this week. (WSAW)

