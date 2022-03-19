News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Wisconsin survives Colgate in NCAA Tournament opener

Badgers will face Iowa State in the second round Sunday
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) is helped by teammates Tyler Wahl (5), Chris Vogt and Brad...
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) is helped by teammates Tyler Wahl (5), Chris Vogt and Brad Davison, right, after Davis was found by Nebraska in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Nebraska's Trey McGowens was charged with a flagrant foul on the play. Nebraska won 74-73. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Despite getting a whale of a test, the Wisconsin Badgers survived a scare from the Colgate Raiders Friday night and win 67-60 to win their opening-round contest in the NCAA Tournament.

The Badgers, coming into the contest with a three-seed and a largely Wisconsin-fan crowd in Milwaukee, outscored 14-seed Colgate by seven in the second half to secure the win.

Colgate started the game hot from distance, hitting four threes in the first half. On the flip side, Wisconsin started icy from the field, opening just 3-12 from the floor. However, Wisconsin started to find their rhythm in the latter portions of the first half, particularly from Tyler Wahl, who played a factor inside and outside on offense. A buzzer-beater by Colgate at the end of the first frame knotted the score at 28-28 at intermission.

The second half remained tight. Colgate made six more triples in the second half. However, Johnny Davis heated up for the Badgers offensively. Despite having just 11 points at halftime, the sophomore netted 16 in the second half, finishing with a game-high 25. Wisconsin also forced more contested threes down the stretch, making the Raiders uncomfortable and allowing the Badgers to pull away.

Davis added eight rebounds to his 25 points while Tyler Wahl chipped in 15 points and nine boards. Nelly Cummings led the charge for Colgate, ending his season with a team-high 20 points.

Wisconsin advances to the second round of the NCAA Tournament where they’ll face eleven-seed Iowa State. The Cyclones pulled off an upset Friday evening over six-seed LSU 59-54. The Badgers and Cyclones will tip things off Sunday evening at 5:10 p.m. from Milwaukee. Stay tuned to wsaw.com for more updates on the Badgers’ NCAA Tournament run.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify woman killed in Tomahawk area crash
If you’ve noticed little black specks in snowbanks lately, you might have seen snow fleas.
Why snow fleas in your yard are a good sign
Karin Luttinen, of Milwaukee, is charged with concealing the death of a newborn found in a...
Woman charged in “Baby Theresa” infant death case
2 arrested in Nekoosa drug bust
2 arrested in Wood County drug bust
This is dash cam video of Shawano Police Officer Jeff Buettner being involved in a 39-vehicle...
Exclusive: Dash cam video of Shawano police officer involved in 39-car pile up

Latest News

FILE - Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams runs on the field in the first half of an...
REPORT: Packers trade Davante Adams to Raiders for two draft picks
The Southern Wisconsin Officials Association worries that intense scrutiny from fans, family...
High school referees worry WIAA boys basketball scrutiny could turn more away from officiating
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates after throwing career touchdown pass 443 during the...
Aaron Rodgers to make $150 million over next three years with Packers
Milwaukee Brewers logo
Boxberger gets $2.5MM deal to stay in Brewers’ bullpen