Wisconsin survives Colgate in NCAA Tournament opener

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Despite getting a whale of a test, the Wisconsin Badgers survived a scare from the Colgate Raiders Friday night and win 67-60 to win their opening-round contest in the NCAA Tournament.

The Badgers, coming into the contest with a three-seed and a largely Wisconsin-fan crowd in Milwaukee, outscored 14-seed Colgate by seven in the second half to secure the win.

Colgate started the game hot from distance, hitting four threes in the first half. On the flip side, Wisconsin started icy from the field, opening just 3-12 from the floor. However, Wisconsin started to find their rhythm in the latter portions of the first half, particularly from Tyler Wahl, who played a factor inside and outside on offense. A buzzer-beater by Colgate at the end of the first frame knotted the score at 28-28 at intermission.

The second half remained tight. Colgate made six more triples in the second half. However, Johnny Davis heated up for the Badgers offensively. Despite having just 11 points at halftime, the sophomore netted 16 in the second half, finishing with a game-high 25. Wisconsin also forced more contested threes down the stretch, making the Raiders uncomfortable and allowing the Badgers to pull away.

Davis added eight rebounds to his 25 points while Tyler Wahl chipped in 15 points and nine boards. Nelly Cummings led the charge for Colgate, ending his season with a team-high 20 points.

Wisconsin advances to the second round of the NCAA Tournament where they’ll face eleven-seed Iowa State. The Cyclones pulled off an upset Friday evening over six-seed LSU 59-54. The Badgers and Cyclones will tip things off Sunday evening at 5:10 p.m. from Milwaukee. Stay tuned to wsaw.com for more updates on the Badgers’ NCAA Tournament run.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.