Wastewater is important tool in tracking COVID-19 transmission

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Now more than ever, wastewater analysis is proving a valuable tool in helping track community transmission of COVID-19 as mandates are lifted and people are loosening up on precautions.

“People may be less likely to seek out testing, or they may be doing home testing, so we don’t get those results to public health,” said Wisconsin DHS Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jonathan Meiman.

Latest findings by the DHS show an increased level of COVID-19 concentration in Wausau’s wastewater, as well as other parts of the state right now.

“We are seeing steady upticks in the amount of virus recovered from wastewater, which is more suggestive or indicative of increased community transmission,” Meiman said.

The DHS stresses that wastewater testing is a supplementary measurement of COVID-19, and doesn’t replace data compiled by more traditional testing.

“We’re kind of learning as we go, and that’s been kind of consistent messaging from CDC as well. You know we’re finding areas where it works better, we’re finding areas where it doesn’t work as well,” he said.

It’s too early to say exactly why certain places are showing the higher concentrations.

“I think over the next week or so we’re going to get a lot more data points, and we’re going to firm up where we think things are headed with a lot of these sites where we’re testing,” Meiman said.

