Senator Baldwin visits Mid- State Technical College to talk workforce needs

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Senator Tammy Baldwin visited Mid-State Technical College on Friday to talk about Wisconsin’s workforce needs.

One of the discussions was about the Advanced Manufacturing, Engineering Technology and Apprenticeship Center project, or AMETA. The soon-to-be-built facility will help train students in engineering and manufacturing so they can become a part of the central Wisconsin workforce.

So far, Mid-State Technical College has raised $11.4 million for the AMETA project.

“Our college actually put in the $1.5 million, which is the most that they can do for a capital project,” said Dr. Shelly Mondeik, the president of Mid-State Technical College.

The college also raised $4.2 million through 104 different businesses.

“We also got a state grant of $4 million and then our county, Portage County, came back with just a little under $1.3 million. So that’s what’s got us really to this $11.4 million,” said Dr. Mondeik.

The money will be used to build the AMETA facility.

“And it’s really going to be this workforce development hub,” said Dr. Mondeik.

The AMETA facility will teach students the skills they need to get a career in engineering and mechanical design.

“We’re not only training the skilled workforce that we currently have, but upskilling them. But also making sure every graduate who is coming in for education will have the most in-demand skills that they have. Because we know we are in a workforce shortage and we have to do more with automation,” said Dr. Mondeik.

The goal of the facility is to train students so they can become a part of the area workforce.

“Really get people much more interested in these professions,” said Senator Tammy Baldwin.

The facility has the support of businesses in the area.

“There are so many area industry leaders who know very much what their workforce needs are, who are at the table helping shape the curriculum as well as the opportunities that will be at this center,” said Senator Baldwin.

The time to train students before they enter the workforce can range from 8 weeks to 2 years.

