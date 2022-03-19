News and First Alert Weather App
REPORT: Packers re-sign CB Rasul Douglas

Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) reacts during the first half of an NFL football...
Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)(Kamil Krzaczynski | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Rasul Douglas have reportedly agreed with the Packers on a three-year contract to return to Green Bay, multiple media outlets are reporting.

The deal is reportedly a $21 million dollar contract, but can reach up to $25.5 million.

Douglas was a key addition mid-season of 2021, signing to the practice squad in October. He would finish the season with five interceptions, including multiple game-winners. Douglas was rewarded for his efforts with a Pro Bowl selection.

