REPORT: Packers re-sign CB Rasul Douglas

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Rasul Douglas have reportedly agreed with the Packers on a three-year contract to return to Green Bay, multiple media outlets are reporting.

The Packers are re-signing CB Rasul Douglas to a three-year deal, per a source. So two days after trading Davante Adams, they get back one of their biggest playmakers on defense from last season. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) March 19, 2022

The deal is reportedly a $21 million dollar contract, but can reach up to $25.5 million.

Packers are giving CB Rasul Douglas a three-year, $21 million deal worth up to $25.5 million, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2022

Douglas was a key addition mid-season of 2021, signing to the practice squad in October. He would finish the season with five interceptions, including multiple game-winners. Douglas was rewarded for his efforts with a Pro Bowl selection.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.