REPORT: Packers re-sign CB Rasul Douglas
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Rasul Douglas have reportedly agreed with the Packers on a three-year contract to return to Green Bay, multiple media outlets are reporting.
The deal is reportedly a $21 million dollar contract, but can reach up to $25.5 million.
Douglas was a key addition mid-season of 2021, signing to the practice squad in October. He would finish the season with five interceptions, including multiple game-winners. Douglas was rewarded for his efforts with a Pro Bowl selection.
