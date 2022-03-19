REPORT: Packers bring back TE Robert Tonyan

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers are bringing back tight end Robert Tonyan on a one-year deal, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Tom Silverstein is reporting.

#Packers have agreed to a one-year deal with TE Robert Tonyan. Includes a voidable year. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) March 19, 2022

Tonyan broke out for the Packers in 2020, recording 586 receiving yards with 11 touchdowns. While on his way to another 500 receiving yard season, Tonyan tore his ACL eight games into the season. Tonyan is not expected to return to the field until the second half of 2022.

The deal is reportedly for one-year with a voidable year. Tonyan is expected to be a free agent again after next season.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.