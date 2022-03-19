News and First Alert Weather App
REPORT: Packers bring back TE Robert Tonyan

Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) runs the ball after a catch against the...
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) runs the ball after a catch against the Washington Football Team during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)(Jeff Haynes | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers are bringing back tight end Robert Tonyan on a one-year deal, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Tom Silverstein is reporting.

Tonyan broke out for the Packers in 2020, recording 586 receiving yards with 11 touchdowns. While on his way to another 500 receiving yard season, Tonyan tore his ACL eight games into the season. Tonyan is not expected to return to the field until the second half of 2022.

The deal is reportedly for one-year with a voidable year. Tonyan is expected to be a free agent again after next season.

