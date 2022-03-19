News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

March Forth to Earth Day event advocates for climate change awareness

Advocates march every Friday until Earth Day
March Forth to Earth Day
March Forth to Earth Day(WSAW)
By Jade Flury
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The March Forth to Earth Day event is happening every Friday until Earth Day on April, 22nd.

The event is 8 consecutive weeks of outdoor in-person and virtual climate actions across Wisconsin. Event organizers said they are showing solidarity to stop threats from Mother Nature.

“Our whole purpose is to build a community that cares about the environment and cares about renewable energy,” said Cindy Flatoff, Point fellowship representative and admin.

The advocates are calling for a declaration of a climate emergency at all levels of government, an end to further expansions of fossil fuel infrastructure and rapid investments in the transition to clean and renewable energy sources.

“We would really like to see some more support for solar energy and renewable energy and just moving away from pipelines and things supporting oil,” said Flatoff.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify woman killed in Tomahawk area crash
If you’ve noticed little black specks in snowbanks lately, you might have seen snow fleas.
Why snow fleas in your yard are a good sign
Karin Luttinen, of Milwaukee, is charged with concealing the death of a newborn found in a...
Woman charged in “Baby Theresa” infant death case
2 arrested in Nekoosa drug bust
2 arrested in Wood County drug bust
This is dash cam video of Shawano Police Officer Jeff Buettner being involved in a 39-vehicle...
Exclusive: Dash cam video of Shawano police officer involved in 39-car pile up

Latest News

Weekend Forecast
First Alert Weather: Warmer this weekend
COVID Wastewater Provides New Insight 3/18/2022
COVID Wastewater Provides New Insight 3/18/2022
This is dash cam video of Shawano Police Officer Jeff Buettner being involved in a 39-vehicle...
Exclusive: Dash cam video of Shawano police officer involved in 39-car pile up
Shawano dash cam video
Watch: Dash cam video of Shawano police officer involved in 39-vehicle pile up
Wausau is seeing a raised concentration of COVID-19 in its wastewater
Wastewater is important tool in tracking COVID-19 transmission