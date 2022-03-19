March Forth to Earth Day event advocates for climate change awareness

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The March Forth to Earth Day event is happening every Friday until Earth Day on April, 22nd.

The event is 8 consecutive weeks of outdoor in-person and virtual climate actions across Wisconsin. Event organizers said they are showing solidarity to stop threats from Mother Nature.

“Our whole purpose is to build a community that cares about the environment and cares about renewable energy,” said Cindy Flatoff, Point fellowship representative and admin.

The advocates are calling for a declaration of a climate emergency at all levels of government, an end to further expansions of fossil fuel infrastructure and rapid investments in the transition to clean and renewable energy sources.

“We would really like to see some more support for solar energy and renewable energy and just moving away from pipelines and things supporting oil,” said Flatoff.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.