News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Warmer this weekend

Decreasing clouds on Saturday, mostly sunny on Sunday.
First Alert Weather
By Mark Holley
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Better weather for the weekend with early morning clouds Saturday giving way to a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the upper 40s. Spring officially gets underway Sunday morning at 10:33 AM. More sun than clouds and pleasant with highs in the mid 50s.

Clouds are back for Monday with rain showers possible. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Things could get messy again weather-wise Tuesday through Wednesday night. Rain mixed with snow on Tuesday with highs in the low 40s. Chillier air could work in Tuesday night and stick around into Wednesday, allowing for mainly snow to potentially fall in the region. There could be the need for a First Alert Weather Day if this trend for significant snowfall remains on tap for Tuesday night through Wednesday night.

Clouds to sun Saturday, milder on Sunday.
Clouds to sun Saturday, milder on Sunday.(WSAW)
Spring officially gets under way at 10:30 AM on Sunday.
Spring officially gets under way at 10:30 AM on Sunday.(WSAW)
Rain and snow showers could affect the area on Tuesday.
Rain and snow showers could affect the area on Tuesday.(WSAW)
Snow could impact the region on Wednesday.
Snow could impact the region on Wednesday.(WSAW)
Snow could impact the region on Wednesday.
Snow could impact the region on Wednesday.(WSAW)

Thursday, March 24th is partly cloudy with a high close to 50. A mix of sun and clouds next Friday, March 25th with highs in the low 50s.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify woman killed in Tomahawk area crash
If you’ve noticed little black specks in snowbanks lately, you might have seen snow fleas.
Why snow fleas in your yard are a good sign
Karin Luttinen, of Milwaukee, is charged with concealing the death of a newborn found in a...
Woman charged in “Baby Theresa” infant death case
2 arrested in Nekoosa drug bust
2 arrested in Wood County drug bust
This is dash cam video of Shawano Police Officer Jeff Buettner being involved in a 39-vehicle...
Exclusive: Dash cam video of Shawano police officer involved in 39-car pile up

Latest News

Mark Holley's Forecast
Mark Holley's Forecast
Wet snow mixed with rain at times today in Central Wisconsin, changing to all snow by this...
First Alert Weather: Friday Morning Forecast
The best risk of accumulating wet snow will be in the southern and eastern parts of the area...
First Alert Weather: Wet snow mixed with rain south & east Friday
Mark Holley's Forecast
Mark Holley's Forecast