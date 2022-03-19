First Alert Weather: Warmer this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Better weather for the weekend with early morning clouds Saturday giving way to a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the upper 40s. Spring officially gets underway Sunday morning at 10:33 AM. More sun than clouds and pleasant with highs in the mid 50s.

Clouds are back for Monday with rain showers possible. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Things could get messy again weather-wise Tuesday through Wednesday night. Rain mixed with snow on Tuesday with highs in the low 40s. Chillier air could work in Tuesday night and stick around into Wednesday, allowing for mainly snow to potentially fall in the region. There could be the need for a First Alert Weather Day if this trend for significant snowfall remains on tap for Tuesday night through Wednesday night.

Clouds to sun Saturday, milder on Sunday. (WSAW)

Spring officially gets under way at 10:30 AM on Sunday. (WSAW)

Rain and snow showers could affect the area on Tuesday. (WSAW)

Snow could impact the region on Wednesday. (WSAW)

Thursday, March 24th is partly cloudy with a high close to 50. A mix of sun and clouds next Friday, March 25th with highs in the low 50s.

