First Alert Weather: Nice start to spring, winter storm lurking for mid-week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The start of spring is just hours away. This weekend as we transition to the new season, it will continue to be fairly quiet weather-wise. Clear to partly cloudy Saturday night with areas of fog developing late at night and lingering into the early part of Sunday in some spots. Lows by morning in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Spring gets underway just after 10:30 AM on Sunday. (WSAW)

A fair amount of sunshine and mild to start spring. (WSAW)

Spring gets underway at 10:33 AM on Sunday and it is shaping up to be a pleasant early spring day in Wisconsin. More sun than clouds with highs in the low to mid 50s. Unsettled weather returns to the region starting late Sunday night into Monday with scattered rain showers working through.

Keep the umbrella handy Monday with off-and-on showers. Highs in the mid 40s. The next significant weather maker will be organizing in the southern and western plains on Tuesday. Out ahead of this storm system, rain showers are anticipated to affect the area on Tuesday, with snow mixing in at times later in the day in the northern half of the area. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

A winter storm will organize in the southern and western plains on Tuesday. (WSAW)

As low-pressure tracks northeast toward northern Illinois on Wednesday, chillier air is forecast to slip south into North Central Wisconsin. This will allow for rain to mix with and change to snow in much of the region overnight Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Periods of snow are likely on Wednesday with hazardous travel conditions expected. The snow will persist into Wednesday night, tapering to snow showers early Thursday morning. The European and GFS (American) models are both pointing to the potential of accumulating snowfall from late Tuesday night through early Thursday morning. The range of amounts is still to be determined as the storm track and amount of precipitation that impacts the region needs to be refined in the coming days. No less, it would be a good idea to have the snow shovel and snow blower on standby for mid-week. We are monitoring this for a potential First Alert Weather Day due to impacts from the snow. Highs Wednesday into the mid 30s.

Rain showers will mix with snow at times north later Tuesday into Tuesday night. (WSAW)

A winter storm will bring snow to the region on Wednesday. (WSAW)

Snow is expected to continue to impact the area into late Wednesday. (WSAW)

Snow showers will wind down Thursday morning. (WSAW)

Both models show a risk of at least a few inches or more of snow locally. (WSAW)

After this winter storm moves out of the area on Thursday morning, clouds should break for some sunshine by the afternoon. Afternoon readings top out in the mid 40s. A mix of sun and clouds for Friday, March 26th, and Saturday, March 27th. Highs in the upper 40s Friday, while in the low to mid 40s Saturday.

Most days will feature highs near or above average. (WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.