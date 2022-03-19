Exclusive: Dash cam video of Shawano police officer involved in 39-car pile up

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - With the wintry mix parts of Northeast Wisconsin received on Friday, law enforcement officials are urging people to slow down and avoid distracted driving.

Shawano Police Officer Jeff Buettner was involved in a 39-vehicle pile up last month and then heroically saved others trapped in their vehicles.

Action 2 News obtained exclusive video of the officer’s dash cam video.

Watch the video from inside Buettner’s patrol vehicle, continue reading the article below the video.

Dash cam video of Shawano Police Officer Jeff Buettner involved in 39-vehicle pile up in Marathon County on February, 18.

Buettner was driving along highway 51 in Marathon County during snow and wind when he encountered several vehicles spread across the middle of the road, with some in the median.

He crashes into them and you can then hear other vehicles crash into him through his dash cam.

“Hey officer are you okay?” a person asked Buettner.

“A little sore, but,” Buettner responds.

Another person asks, “You okay?”

“I’m a little sore but...” the officer said.

According to the Shawano Police Department, Buettner was on a special assignment on February 18 when he crashed his vehicle but luckily he escaped any serious injuries.

“Distracted driving in this type of weather is a huge cause of accidents and speed. Just leave early, slow down, and get where you’re going,” Shawano Police Chief Brad Rabideau told Action 2 News, giving a piece of advice for those who need to drive in bad weather.

In the dash cam video, Buettner is heard telling several people coming to his aid that he is trapped.

“I’m sorry man, I’m trapped right now,” Buettner said. “I’m trying to get out of here and do what I can to help you guys.”

About six minutes after the crash, Buettner was able to free himself from the patrol car and started helping other stranded drivers.

“That’s the type of person that he is conscientious, thinking about others, and that’s why he is the person that he is and why he is a police officer for us the city of Shawano,” Chief Rabideau said.

According to Marathon County deputies, a total of 39 vehicles were involved in the pile up that day resulting in 10 injuries.

Rabideau says it was the training Jeff Buettner received that allowed him to quickly step into action.

