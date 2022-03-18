Why snow fleas in your yard are a good sign

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’ve noticed little black specks in snowbanks lately, you might have seen snow fleas. They’re a specific type of Springtail and unlike many other bugs, they’re able to survive in the cold winter temperatures.

“The reason they got the name snow fleas they do hop in a way, they kind of bounce up off the surface,” said Jamee Hubbard, Associate Professor of Biology, UW-Stevens Point.

Their tail catapults them, thus their name, Springtail. Alone at only about two millimeters in length, they might not be intimidating, but they’re found in large groups and are essential for the ecosystem.

“They’re primary decomposers and what that means is that they are the first ones or some of the first ones to come and break down the bigger pieces like the big pieces of leaf or big pieces of lichen,” said Hubbard.

They’re also found at the roots of trees.

“Starting to melt maybe away from the trees and we will get some lichen coming off the trees and other kinds of decaying organic matter being exposed,” said Hubbard.

They’re not to be confused with normal fleas. They aren’t the same as normal flees you’d think of on an animal. Hubbard said they have special qualities that make them unique from other bugs. They produce a protein like antifreeze that allows them to stay alive and active in the winter.

“Researchers are investigating this protein to see if they can use this in other applications like preserving organs for example,” said Hubbard.

While other bugs hide inside snowbanks to protect them from the elements over the winter, snow fleas can thrive because of the protein they make.

Hubbard said they are not harmful to people or the environment.

