Spring Break road trip checklist should include vehicle maintenance

Preparing your car for long-distance travel is just one important thing to do before taking a road trip.

President of Griesbach Auto, John Griesbach, said people should begin with a standard oil change.

“With that oil service, you will get a full inspection,” Griesbach explained. “It’s important to make sure all your fluids are full.”

Other items on your car should also be checked before hitting the road.

“Fluid leaks and batteries should be tested,” Griesbach said. “Make sure all your lights are working and your windshield wipers are in good shape.”

As the country experiences above-average gas prices, Griesbach said you can get the most out of your gas by making sure your car is running properly.

“Make sure you have a clean air filter, properly aired-up tires,” he explained. “A wheel alignment is a very important component too to gas mileage. If your tires are out of line, they’re not going to be able to roll the vehicle smoothly on the road. It’s going to cause friction and extra fuel consumption.”

When you reach your destination, Griesbach said to make sure you are still monitoring your car’s oil.

“You want to make sure to check your oil when you get there,” Griesbach said. “Make sure it is still full. A lot of times, when you’re going at a high rate of speed for a long period of time, your car can use some oil. So, you don’t want to run out of oil obviously.”

