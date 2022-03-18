News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

‘Something went wrong’: Rare snake killed while eating centipede

Officials say crowned snakes are usually immune to the venom of centipedes – whose bites are...
Officials say crowned snakes are usually immune to the venom of centipedes – whose bites are painful to humans – but “something went wrong during this encounter.”(Drew Martin/Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEY LARGO, Fla. (Gray News) - A rare snake in Florida was killed while eating a centipede, which officials say is uncommon.

The animals were found dead at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park in Key Largo earlier this week.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute (FWRI) said the state-threatened rim rock crowned snake is seldom ever seen because it lives under debris, rocks and cavities in limestone. It only grows 7-9 inches long.

A park visitor noticed the small, dead snake on a trail with the back end of a centipede protruding from its mouth.

A park visitor noticed the small, dead snake on a trail with the back end of a centipede...
A park visitor noticed the small, dead snake on a trail with the back end of a centipede protruding from its mouth.(Drew Martin/Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute)

FWRI says other species of crowned snake often eat centipedes, but this is the first known record of a rim rock crowned snake eating a centipede.

Officials say crowned snakes are usually immune to the venom of centipedes – whose bites are painful to humans – but “something went wrong during this encounter.”

The dead snake and dead centipede will be given to the Florida Museum of Natural History.

FWRI says the last rim rock crowned snake to even be seen in the Key Largo area was reported in 2015.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify woman killed in Tomahawk area crash
If you’ve noticed little black specks in snowbanks lately, you might have seen snow fleas.
Why snow fleas in your yard are a good sign
Karin Luttinen, of Milwaukee, is charged with concealing the death of a newborn found in a...
Woman charged in “Baby Theresa” infant death case
2 arrested in Nekoosa drug bust
2 arrested in Wood County drug bust
This is dash cam video of Shawano Police Officer Jeff Buettner being involved in a 39-vehicle...
Exclusive: Dash cam video of Shawano police officer involved in 39-car pile up

Latest News

Eric Karnezis received a motions alert from his Ring camera that a suspected intruder was at...
Homeowner describes fighting off suspected prowler armed with machete
Eric Karnezis received a motions alert from his Ring camera that a suspected intruder was at...
Homeowner describes fighting off suspected prowler armed with machete
Bartenders had announced last call for drinks and turned up the lights at about 1:30 a.m. An...
Authorities: Virginia reporter among 2 killed in shooting
A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022....
Russians push deeper into Mariupol as locals plead for help
An American citizen has been killed by a Russian artillery attack on civilians in Ukraine.
American lost in Ukraine flew into war to help sick partner