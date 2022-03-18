News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Marathon County sees a recent increase in opioid overdoses

Breaking news
Breaking news(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Health Department is reporting a higher than usual number of overdoses.

From March 6 to March 12, three people suffered opioid overdoses. Opioids include prescription pain relievers, fentanyl, and heroin. According to the Wisconsin Department Health Services, more people die of opioid overdoses in Wisconsin each year than car crashes.

In 2021, 20 people died of overdoses in Marathon County.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams runs on the field in the first half of an...
REPORT: Packers trade Davante Adams to Raiders for two draft picks
Dylan North, 25
Former Greenwood High School staff member facing child sexual assault charges
2 arrested in Nekoosa drug bust
2 arrested in Wood County drug bust
Karin Luttinen, of Milwaukee, is charged with concealing the death of a newborn found in a...
Woman charged in “Baby Theresa” infant death case
DHS: 32 adults, including 3 children have died of the flu in Wisconsin

Latest News

Snowfall of a coating to 1" as far north as Wausau and Antigo, 1-2" in Stevens Point and...
First Alert Weather: Wet snow & rain into Friday night, milder this weekend
Karin Luttinen, of Milwaukee, is charged with concealing the death of a newborn found in a...
Woman charged in “Baby Theresa” infant death case
Close up hands of unrecognizable mechanic doing car service and maintenance.
Spring Break road trip checklist should include vehicle maintenance
Wet snow mixed with rain at times today in Central Wisconsin, changing to all snow by this...
First Alert Weather: Friday Morning Forecast