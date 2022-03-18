Marathon County sees a recent increase in opioid overdoses

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Health Department is reporting a higher than usual number of overdoses.

From March 6 to March 12, three people suffered opioid overdoses. Opioids include prescription pain relievers, fentanyl, and heroin. According to the Wisconsin Department Health Services, more people die of opioid overdoses in Wisconsin each year than car crashes.

In 2021, 20 people died of overdoses in Marathon County.

