Here’s what is happening this weekend in central Wisconsin

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, you won't have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend.

ANTIGO

The Antigo High School will present Disney’s The Little Mermaid. The musical will be performed on March 18, and 19 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under. On performance days, ticket sales are one hour before curtain. The performance is in the Volm Theater at the Antigo High School.

LOYAL

The 5th annual Loyal Lions Club Gun Show will be held Friday, March 18 and Saturday, March 19 at American Legion Post 175. The cost is $5 for admission which is good on both days. It’s located at 302 N. Union St. in Loyal.

MARSHFIELD

On Saturday, March 19, the Chestnut Center for the Arts will unveil “The Art of a Blue Bear,” with paintings by contemporary artist Christopher Sweet. The show will run through March 31, 2022. An Artist Reception for Sweet will be held on Saturday from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Kanataloloks Zacarias and girls will be performing traditional Oneida/Iroquois songs, often referred to as earth songs, or social dance songs. It’s located at 208 S Chestnut Ave.

NEKOOSA

Lake Arrowhead will hold a job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 19. It’s located at 1195 Apache Ln. in Nekoosa. Explore part-time, full-time, seasonal & year-round opportunities. Starting wages are industry competitive and based upon position. Age requirements may apply for some positions. Golf Shop Assistants - Rangers/Starters - Golf Cart Attendants - Clubhouse/Banquet Bartenders - Clubhouse/Banquet Servers - Lifeguards - Pool Attendants - Snack Shack Attendants - Dishwasher/Bussers - Host/Hostess and Line Cooks.

PLOVER

A Community Clothing Swap will be held Saturday, March 19 at 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the Garden - A Wellness Space. The address is 1814 Plover Road. A clothing swap is a type of swapmeet wherein participants exchange their valued but no longer used clothing for clothing they will use. Clothing swaps are considered not only a good way to refill one’s wardrobe but also are considered an act of environmentalism. This event is free to attend. All clothing left over will be donated to Cap Services. There is no charge to attend.

SCHOFIELD

Legendary Packer and Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Dave Robinson will be at Hoehn’s Huddle on Saturday, March 19 from 5:30-7 p.m. There is no charge for the event! He will also be signing autographs.

TOMAHAWK

The Taste of Tomahawk 2022 will be held Saturday from 1-4 p.m. at Inshalla County Club. The event is 21 years and older only. Advance tickets $30 ($35 at the door). Designated Driver tickets are $15. Tickets are available at the Tomahawk Chamber and at Tomahawk Trig’s. Taste of Tomahawk is an annual Chamber event providing an opportunity for local/regional breweries, wineries and eateries to showcase their best offerings. Plus live music, wine pull, and 50/50 raffle. The theme this year will be “far-out.” People should wear tie-dye, bell bottoms, peace signs and headbands!

WAUSAU

The Wausau Antique Show and Sale will be held Saturday and Sunday at D.C. Everest Senior High. Use the driveway at 2305 Jelinek Ave. Sat. 9-5 and Sun. 10-4. There are 50 booths of antique and unusual Vintage plus a phonograph and a clock repairer on site. See everything from The best antique furniture of all periods and advertising items to a currency booth, toys, decoys to Farm House Chic and all in between! Admission is $6 and is good for both days. Age 16 and under are free.

The Marawood Conference Art Exhibit will be held Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Center for the Visual Arts, located at 427 N 4th St. This is an annual competitive exhibit that features artists from schools within the conference. Participating artists come from all over the Marawood School Conference including students from Athens, Chequamegon, Edgar, Marathon, Phillips, Prentice, and Stratford High Schools.

