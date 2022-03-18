First Alert Weather: Wet snow & rain into Friday night, milder this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The start of spring is just a couple of days away but Central Wisconsin will again dealing with messy wintry precipitation to wrap up the work week. Mainly cloudy today and staying dry in the Northwoods. From Highway 29 on south, periods of wet snow, mixed with rain at times from mid to late morning Friday into the afternoon. Accumulations through late afternoon in Central Wisconsin will be mostly on non-paved surfaces, but roads will be wet and slippery, perhaps slushy at times during the later stages of the afternoon. The worst travel conditions will be Friday evening as the wet snow continues to fall in Central Wisconsin, causing roads to be slushy and snow-covered. The snow will taper to snow showers and wind down after midnight Friday night into early Saturday morning central and south.

Total snowfall of a coating to 1″ is possible as far north as Wausau and Marshfield, while 1-2″ of snow in Stevens Point and Wisconsin Rapids. Higher amounts of 2-4″ in Juneau, Adams, and Waushara Counties. Highs on Friday in the upper 30s to low 40s.

As the snow showers wind down Friday night, mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 20s to around 30.

Better weather for the weekend with early morning clouds Saturday giving way to a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the upper 40s. Spring officially gets underway Sunday morning at 10:33 AM. More sun than clouds and pleasant with highs in the mid 50s.

Clouds are back for Monday with rain showers possible. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Things could get messy again weather-wise Tuesday through Wednesday night. Rain mixed with snow on Tuesday with highs in the low 40s. Chillier air could work in Tuesday night and stick around into Wednesday, allowing for mainly snow to potentially fall in the region. There could be the need for a First Alert Weather Day if this trend for significant snowfall remains on tap for Tuesday night through Wednesday night.

Thursday, March 24th is partly cloudy with a high close to 50. A mix of sun and clouds next Friday, March 25th with highs in the low 50s.

