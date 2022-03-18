Authorities identify woman killed in Tomahawk area crash

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - A woman killed in a traffic crash Tuesday morning has been identified as Amber Shae, 22.

The Eagle River woman was killed when her car collided with a semi-truck near Tomahawk.

The crash was reported around 8 a.m. on Highway 8 near McCord Road. State Patrol investigators said Shae was driving east on Highway 8 when her vehicle crossed the centerline and into the semi’s path. The highway was closed for several hours.

The semi-driver was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

