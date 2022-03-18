Authorities identify woman killed in Tomahawk area crash
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - A woman killed in a traffic crash Tuesday morning has been identified as Amber Shae, 22.
The Eagle River woman was killed when her car collided with a semi-truck near Tomahawk.
The crash was reported around 8 a.m. on Highway 8 near McCord Road. State Patrol investigators said Shae was driving east on Highway 8 when her vehicle crossed the centerline and into the semi’s path. The highway was closed for several hours.
The semi-driver was not injured.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.