Literacy program offers free tutoring to refugees

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Clinic Health System and Security Health Plan are investing in the Portage County Literacy Council to help refugees learn English and navigate the health care system.

The Portage County Literacy Council has been providing tutoring services for years, but soon they’ll be offering a cultural orientation program and one-on-one tutoring opportunity for 175 refugees and people from other countries moving to Wausau.

“You have to put yourself in the place of someone who is coming to the country for the first time,” said Steve Faber, Portage County Literacy Council President, and tutor.

Faber has been a tutor for five years. He said you don’t have to know their language to be a tutor.

“You have to have quite a bit of patience and the ability to explain things,” said Faber.

Things that might seem basic to people living in America are a challenge when everything is new.

“Understanding the healthcare system can be a language in and of itself,” said Jess Gaffney, Manager of Health Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, Marshfield Clinic Health System.

Gaffney said understanding is a must when it comes to health care.

“Things like picking up your prescriptions and understanding how to use those prescriptions accurately,” said Gaffney.

That’s where tutors at Portage County Literacy Council come in. Faber said they help with basic skills that help people understand how our culture works.

“They’re not as nervous when they go into a store and ask for something or they have an appointment with a doctor. We’ll go over vocabulary and things that you need to know for those sorts of encounters,” said Faber.

They also make meaningful relationships and become part of the community.

“After we’ve worked with someone for a while, they do become our friends,” said Faber.

Portage County Literacy Council serves about 50 people now and with up to 175 people coming they need more tutors. Click here to learn more about becoming a volunteer.

