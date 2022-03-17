News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Grants help fund rail connection to Matalco in Wisconsin Rapids

(wsaw)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:23 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Wisconsin Rapids has completed a rail segment that connects Matalco to main freight rail lines.

Matalco is a new aluminum processing plant. The project cost $793,000, but a $400,000 grant from the Transportation Economic Assistance helped fund construction.

“This project is a great example of how local communities and businesses can work with the state of Wisconsin to connect the dots to drive economic progress, strengthen our supply chain, and create more good jobs,” said Gov. Evers. “I look forward to continuing to partner together to ensure Matalco and the entire Wisconsin Rapids community’s success for years to come.”

Matalco, located in the Rapids East Commerce Center, receives scrap aluminum at its plant, melts it down, and recasts it as an aluminum billet that is shipped to a variety of industries. Matalco began operations in Wisconsin Rapids in November 2020 after completing its $80 million, 110,000-square-foot manufacturing plant. The company employes 80 people.

The TEA Program provides financial assistance to communities to support transportation infrastructure improvements that will help attract new employers or encourage existing employers to expand. A municipal or county unit of government must sponsor a TEA application, the project must have the local government’s endorsement, and it must benefit the public.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams runs on the field in the first half of an...
REPORT: Packers trade Davante Adams to Raiders for two draft picks
Dylan North, 25
Former Greenwood High School staff member facing child sexual assault charges
Karin Luttinen, of Milwaukee, is charged with concealing the death of a newborn found in a...
Woman charged in “Baby Theresa” infant death case
2 arrested in Nekoosa drug bust
2 arrested in Wood County drug bust
Authorities identify woman killed in Tomahawk area crash

Latest News

Snowfall of a coating to 1" as far north as Wausau and Antigo, 1-2" in Stevens Point and...
First Alert Weather: Wet snow & rain into Friday night, milder this weekend
Climate justice advocates March Forth to Earth Day
Climate justice advocates March Forth to Earth Day
Sen. Baldwin visits Mid-State Technical College where new facility is being built
Sen. Baldwin visits Mid-State Technical College where new facility is being built
Testing wastewater valuable to detecting COVID-19
Testing wastewater valuable to detecting COVID-19
Important reminder to get your vehicle ready for spring break trips
Important reminder to get your vehicle ready for spring break trips