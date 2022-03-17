Grants help fund rail connection to Matalco in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Wisconsin Rapids has completed a rail segment that connects Matalco to main freight rail lines.

Matalco is a new aluminum processing plant. The project cost $793,000, but a $400,000 grant from the Transportation Economic Assistance helped fund construction.

“This project is a great example of how local communities and businesses can work with the state of Wisconsin to connect the dots to drive economic progress, strengthen our supply chain, and create more good jobs,” said Gov. Evers. “I look forward to continuing to partner together to ensure Matalco and the entire Wisconsin Rapids community’s success for years to come.”

Matalco, located in the Rapids East Commerce Center, receives scrap aluminum at its plant, melts it down, and recasts it as an aluminum billet that is shipped to a variety of industries. Matalco began operations in Wisconsin Rapids in November 2020 after completing its $80 million, 110,000-square-foot manufacturing plant. The company employes 80 people.

The TEA Program provides financial assistance to communities to support transportation infrastructure improvements that will help attract new employers or encourage existing employers to expand. A municipal or county unit of government must sponsor a TEA application, the project must have the local government’s endorsement, and it must benefit the public.

