News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Georgia-Pacific to close one of its Green Bay mills

Georgia-Pacific logo
Georgia-Pacific logo(Georgia-Pacific)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:40 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Georgia-Pacific is closing one of its Green Bay mills and making an investment in another facility in the city.

The company says it will close its Day Street mill over the next 18 months, idling about 190 workers.

The company will stop making tissue at the site in May, but will continue to manufacture napkins until the fall of 2023. Georgia-Pacific recently announced an investment in its Broadway mill in Green Bay which will generate dozens of additional jobs.

The company says the primary reasons to close the Day Street mill are a combination of changing customer demand, bath tissue upgrades and investments at other Georgia-Pacific facilities.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams runs on the field in the first half of an...
REPORT: Packers trade Davante Adams to Raiders for two draft picks
Dylan North, 25
Former Greenwood High School staff member facing child sexual assault charges
Karin Luttinen, of Milwaukee, is charged with concealing the death of a newborn found in a...
Woman charged in “Baby Theresa” infant death case
2 arrested in Nekoosa drug bust
2 arrested in Wood County drug bust
Authorities identify woman killed in Tomahawk area crash

Latest News

Snowfall of a coating to 1" as far north as Wausau and Antigo, 1-2" in Stevens Point and...
First Alert Weather: Wet snow & rain into Friday night, milder this weekend
Climate justice advocates March Forth to Earth Day
Climate justice advocates March Forth to Earth Day
Sen. Baldwin visits Mid-State Technical College where new facility is being built
Sen. Baldwin visits Mid-State Technical College where new facility is being built
Testing wastewater valuable to detecting COVID-19
Testing wastewater valuable to detecting COVID-19
Important reminder to get your vehicle ready for spring break trips
Important reminder to get your vehicle ready for spring break trips